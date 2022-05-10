Motiv Power Systems wins more than 100 new orders, multiple new customers; 6th generation platform

Medium-duty electric truck and bus manufacturer Motiv Power Systems has secured more than 100 new orders via California’s HVIP program (earlier post); customers include Cintas, FedEx, Aramark, Alsco, City Fresh, Great White Packaging, and more. Launched in 2009 by the California Air Resources Board, the HVIP program accelerates commercialization by making clean vehicles more affordable for fleets through point-of-purchase price reductions.

Motiv’s new orders span a range of sectors well-suited for electric trucks and buses including parcel delivery step vans, retail goods vehicles, municipal work trucks, and multiple trolleys, shuttles, and school buses.

Motiv’s HVIP results are among several key indicators of the market traction the company is seeing ahead of the opening of ACT Expo, where Motiv will showcase innovative new technologies and its collaboration with customers, including Cintas and Canada Post.

Motiv’s next-generation EV truck battery can last more than 150 miles on a single charge—a milestone achieved in recent field testing with an EV truck hauling a three-ton payload. This new modular technology will be launched in early 2023 in partnership with the Michigan-based developer of innovative energy storage technology, Our Next Energy (ONE).

Motiv’s 6th-generation platform will also include a new motor co-designed with electric motor manufacture Nidec Motor Corporation as part of Motiv’s suite of patented technologies. Motiv’s new Nidec motor achieves peak torque levels equal to widely used diesel Class 8 semi-tractors.