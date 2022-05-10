Rhombus Energy Solutions use Wolfspeed’s SiC devices for faster EV charging infrastructure

Silicon Carbide technology leader Wolfspeed, Inc. will supply 1200V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs to Rhombus Energy Solutions for its EV2flex line of charging infrastructure products, enabling greater efficiency, higher power density and faster charging times.

Rhombus’ EV2flex infrastructure includes a family of products that enables fast, bi-directional charging and efficient energy storage. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging supports power flow between the grid and the car, allowing a charged vehicle to become a power source when needed and ultimately enhancing the stability of the power grid.

Wolfspeed has unequivocally demonstrated the high value of their Silicon Carbide MOSFETs and we are pleased to partner on advanced technology products. As Rhombus continues to be the leading provider for V2G charging systems, Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide MOSFETs are a critical component for Rhombus to meet the demands in the growing DC fast-charging market for EVs. —Deanne Davidson, senior vice president and general manager of Rhombus Energy Solutions

Rhombus’ latest product in the EV2flex portfolio—the EV2flex-120 dual channel—is on display at the 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA.

Rhombus develops and manufactures bi-directional electric vehicle charging systems including the EV2flex line of charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications.