Celeroton introduces new turbo compressor system for fuel cell systems

Celeroton has launched its new high-speed turbo compressor system CT-2000 with converter CC-2000 for fuel cell systems. The new system has been specially developed to meet automotive requirements.

Developed for fuel cell air supply with a net output of 30 to 60 kW, the new turbo compressor system offers an excellent power-to-weight ratio with values for air mass flow and pressure ratio that have been increased once again compared its predecessor. The maximum speed has also been increased, enabling a further reduction in installation space with a simultaneous increase in efficiency.





Celeroton compressor with converter

During the development, the design was revised without compromising series production. The special advantage of the new system is based on the adherence to elements that have proven themselves over many years, such as the air bearing, combined with the possibilities of the most modern manufacturing technologies and materials, technically simplifying production.

This results in significant advantages due to the savings in materials and machining, assembly and commissioning processes, creating an attractive price/performance ratio. The result is weight and volume savings of 40% compared to its predecessor, with 10% increased performance at about 13% increased maximum speed.