KS HUAYU lands €170M order from premium automaker for aluminum battery carriers

KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH, a subsidiary of Rheinmetall AG, has received a new order with a lifetime value of nearly €170 million. It is the largest order in the aluminum specialist’s history. Awarded by a major German automaker, the order encompasses carrier plates for battery control components.

Carrier plates are necessary for the safe functioning of high-voltage batteries and thus form an integral part of battery management.

KS HUAYU AluTech has longstanding experience in complex aluminum casting. This strategically important new order represents a systematic expansion of the company’s portfolio of e-mobility products.





Set to start in 2024, series production will continue through to 2033. In the interest of a short supply chain, production for the OEM’s Central European battery factory will take place at the KS HUAYU AluTech plant in Neckarsulm.

This crash- and certification-relevant aluminum cast part must meet the highest safety standards and therefore poses stringent requirements on the casting process and finishing procedures. High strength, absolute exclusion of moisture and grime coupled with narrow tolerances and resistance to corrosion must be assured in order to guarantee long-term safety and functionality in a high-voltage environment.