STMicroelectronics supplying SiC technology for Semikron next-generation eMPack power modules for EVs

11 May 2022

STMicroelectronics is supplying silicon carbide (SiC) technology for eMPack electric-vehicle (EV) power modules from Semikron, a leading manufacturer of power modules and systems. This is the result of a four-year technical collaboration between the two companies to design-in ST’s advanced SiC power semiconductors for superior efficiency and industry-benchmark performance in more compact systems.

SiC is becoming the automotive industry’s preferred power technology for EV traction drives, contributing to greater driving range and reliability. Semikron recently announced it had secured a billion-Euro contract to supply its innovative eMPack power modules to a major German car maker, beginning in 2025.

ST’s third-generation SiC technology delivers leading process stability and performance. Engineers from ST and Semikron cooperated to integrate the advanced STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which control power switching in the main EV traction inverter, with Semikron’s innovative fully sintered Direct Pressed Die (DPD) assembly process.

DPD enhances module performance and reliability and enables cost-effective power and voltage scaling. Leveraging the parameters of ST’s SiC MOSFETs, supplied as bare dice, Semikron has established 750V and 1200V eMPack platforms, addressing applications from 100kW to 750kW and battery systems from 400V to 800V.

Semikron manufactures power modules and systems primarily in the medium output range (approx. 2 kW up to 10 MW).

