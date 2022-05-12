Airgas to pilot two Hyzon Motors heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks; 100 kW and 200 KW

Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has signed an agreement with Hyzon Motors, a global supplier of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel-cell-powered commercial vehicles, to pilot two heavy duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks, including one 100 kW fuel cell truck and the first Hyzon 200 kW hydrogen fuel cell truck to be tested commercially.





These two trucks will be the first heavy duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks within the Air Liquide Group globally and are slated to be tested in various cylinder delivery routes in the Los Angeles, California area.

The Hyzon 100 kW fuel cell truck that Airgas will pilot was on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center. Hyzon’s 200 kW hydrogen fuel cell powered truck, the most powerful fuel cell Hyzon has deployed, will begin testing at Airgas in the fall of 2022.

Through Hyzon’s Repower program, these vehicles are upcycled from existing diesel trucks, with Hyzon’s proprietary fuel cell system, electric drivetrain, and lightweight hydrogen storage design. Hyzon vehicles offer similar payloads, performance, and refueling time to diesel.