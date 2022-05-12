Covenant and Aurora to explore integrating Aurora Horizon autonomous trucking for long-haul freight

Aurora Innovation Covenant Logistics Group are collaborating to explore ways t#o optimize Covenant’s long-haul operations with Aurora’s autonomous trucking product. The two companies will explore the integration and deployment of Aurora Horizon within Covenant’s operations.

Part of Covenant’s diversified services is long-haul trucking, making the benefits of autonomous technology in its network especially attractive. A hybrid model that blends trucks driven by humans with trucks driven autonomously would allow Covenant to realize the best of both and potentially expand its business with a combination of rapid, high-efficiency autonomous transport on long-haul routes and flexible human navigation at the endpoints.

The collaboration will initially focus on driving value, efficiency, and education by:

Identifying the lanes where the Aurora Driver can make the biggest impact while improving driver quality of life.

Optimizing fuel efficiency and maximizing the up-time of Covenant’s fleet with Aurora Horizon, built for 24/7/365 operation.

Collaborating on how to educate the transportation and logistics industry effectively on the benefits of autonomous technology, especially on long-haul lanes.

We believe this technology has the potential to optimize operations and reduce fuel consumption while also helping our drivers, both in safety and quality of life. We are looking forward to working with Aurora to realize the expected potential of this autonomous technology. —Joey Hogan, President of Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability.

In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry.

The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, US Xpress, and Werner.