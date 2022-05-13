Deutsche Post DHL Group orders up to 44 Volvo electric trucks; cooperation agreement

Volvo Trucks and Deutsche Post DHL Group have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the shift to zero-exhaust-emission vehicles. DHL intends to intensify its transition to heavy electric trucks by deploying a total of 44 new electric Volvo trucks on routes in Europe.





The intended order includes 40 electric trucks of the model Volvo FE and Volvo FL, to be used for package deliveries in urban transports. Electric trucks for longer routes are also part of the scope and DHL has decided to begin using Volvo trucks for regional hauling, starting with four Volvo FM Electric trucks in the UK.





The first trucks have been ordered already, six by DHL Parcel UK and two by DHL Freight. This will result in annually savings of nearly 600 tons of CO 2 and nearly 225,000 liters of diesel fuel for Deutsche Post DHL Group.

An important factor in DHL’s decision to ramp up the transition to zero-emission vehicles is due to the positive experience it has with using an electric Volvo truck in London since November 2020, making last mile deliveries into the West End shopping district. The vehicle was the first fully-electric commercial heavy truck used for urban logistics in the UK.





The cooperation involves adoption of new Volvo technologies and joint development activities within the field of electrification. The agreement also includes analysis by Volvo Trucks of DHL’s transport operations, with the goal to ensure successful deployment of tailor-made electrical transport solutions.

Volvo Trucks is leading the market for heavy all-electric trucks in Europe, with a market share of 42% in 2021. Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019—one of the first truck brands in the world to do so. The company has delivered electric trucks to a wide range of customers in Europe, North America and Australia.