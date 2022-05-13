DOE releases Notice of Intent for 2022 Advanced Vehicle Technologies funding

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
13 May 2022

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy announced a notice of intent to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) entitled “Fiscal Year 2022 Vehicle Technologies Office Program Wide FOA.” (DE-FOA-0002718)

The potential FOA will advance research, development, demonstration, and deployment in several areas critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including advancement of electric drive technologies using less rare-earth metal, materials and structures innovations to reduce the weight of battery electric vehicles, electrification of non-road vehicles, improvements in off-road vehicle charging, improved efficiency of engines using low-carbon fuels, and deployment of these technologies among diverse communities.

DOE anticipates including the following topics of interest in the FOA:

Batteries and Electrification

  1. Electric Drive System Innovations

  2. Off-Road Electric Vehicle Charging Concepts

Materials Technology

  1. Powertrain Material for Battery Electric Vehicles

  2. Multi-Functional Material and Structures Research and Development

Decarbonization of Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Technologies

  1. Decarbonization of Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Technologies

    1. Natural Gas Engine Demonstration for Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Applications

    2. Low-GHG Concepts for Off-Road Vehicles and Equipment

    3. Advanced Opposed Piston 2-Stroke Hydrogen Combustion Architecture for Heavy-Duty Transportation, Including On- and Off-Road, Rail and Marine Applications

    4. Demonstration of Dimethyl Ether Medium-Duty Engine for Non-Road Applications

Energy Efficient Mobility Systems

  1. Clean Energy Mobility Solutions for Underserved Communities

Technology Integration

  1. No Home Charging

    1. Multi-Family Housing Innovative Demonstrations, Technical Assistance and Best Practices

    2. Electric Vehicle Charging for Overnight Parking

  2. Community Engagement, Outreach, Technical Assistance, and Training in Underserved Communities

  3. Community-Driven Electric Vehicle Charging Deployment in Underserved Communities

  4. Innovative Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure Regional Plans

  5. Addressing Critical Training Needs for Transportation Decarbonization

  6. Demonstration and Deployment – Open Topic

Analysis

  1. Transportation Energy Analysis

13 May 2022

