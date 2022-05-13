DOE releases Notice of Intent for 2022 Advanced Vehicle Technologies funding
13 May 2022
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy announced a notice of intent to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) entitled “Fiscal Year 2022 Vehicle Technologies Office Program Wide FOA.” (DE-FOA-0002718)
The potential FOA will advance research, development, demonstration, and deployment in several areas critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including advancement of electric drive technologies using less rare-earth metal, materials and structures innovations to reduce the weight of battery electric vehicles, electrification of non-road vehicles, improvements in off-road vehicle charging, improved efficiency of engines using low-carbon fuels, and deployment of these technologies among diverse communities.
DOE anticipates including the following topics of interest in the FOA:
Batteries and Electrification
Electric Drive System Innovations
Off-Road Electric Vehicle Charging Concepts
Materials Technology
Powertrain Material for Battery Electric Vehicles
Multi-Functional Material and Structures Research and Development
Decarbonization of Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Technologies
Natural Gas Engine Demonstration for Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Applications
Low-GHG Concepts for Off-Road Vehicles and Equipment
Advanced Opposed Piston 2-Stroke Hydrogen Combustion Architecture for Heavy-Duty Transportation, Including On- and Off-Road, Rail and Marine Applications
Demonstration of Dimethyl Ether Medium-Duty Engine for Non-Road Applications
Energy Efficient Mobility Systems
Clean Energy Mobility Solutions for Underserved Communities
Technology Integration
No Home Charging
Multi-Family Housing Innovative Demonstrations, Technical Assistance and Best Practices
Electric Vehicle Charging for Overnight Parking
Community Engagement, Outreach, Technical Assistance, and Training in Underserved Communities
Community-Driven Electric Vehicle Charging Deployment in Underserved Communities
Innovative Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure Regional Plans
Addressing Critical Training Needs for Transportation Decarbonization
- Demonstration and Deployment – Open Topic
Analysis
Transportation Energy Analysis
