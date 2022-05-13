DOE releases Notice of Intent for 2022 Advanced Vehicle Technologies funding

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy announced a notice of intent to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) entitled “Fiscal Year 2022 Vehicle Technologies Office Program Wide FOA.” (DE-FOA-0002718)

The potential FOA will advance research, development, demonstration, and deployment in several areas critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including advancement of electric drive technologies using less rare-earth metal, materials and structures innovations to reduce the weight of battery electric vehicles, electrification of non-road vehicles, improvements in off-road vehicle charging, improved efficiency of engines using low-carbon fuels, and deployment of these technologies among diverse communities.

DOE anticipates including the following topics of interest in the FOA:

Batteries and Electrification

Electric Drive System Innovations Off-Road Electric Vehicle Charging Concepts

Materials Technology

Powertrain Material for Battery Electric Vehicles Multi-Functional Material and Structures Research and Development

Decarbonization of Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Technologies

Decarbonization of Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Technologies Natural Gas Engine Demonstration for Off-Road, Rail, and Marine Applications Low-GHG Concepts for Off-Road Vehicles and Equipment Advanced Opposed Piston 2-Stroke Hydrogen Combustion Architecture for Heavy-Duty Transportation, Including On- and Off-Road, Rail and Marine Applications Demonstration of Dimethyl Ether Medium-Duty Engine for Non-Road Applications

Energy Efficient Mobility Systems

Clean Energy Mobility Solutions for Underserved Communities

Technology Integration

No Home Charging Multi-Family Housing Innovative Demonstrations, Technical Assistance and Best Practices Electric Vehicle Charging for Overnight Parking Community Engagement, Outreach, Technical Assistance, and Training in Underserved Communities Community-Driven Electric Vehicle Charging Deployment in Underserved Communities Innovative Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure Regional Plans Addressing Critical Training Needs for Transportation Decarbonization Demonstration and Deployment – Open Topic

Analysis