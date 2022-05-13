Fisker and Foxconn confirm Fisker PEAR production in Ohio; expected base price below $29,900

Fisker confirmed that it will produce its second vehicle, the Fisker PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) (earlier post), at the factory Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.) recently acquired in Ohio from Lordstown Motors (earlier post).





The Fisker PEAR will enter production in 2024. Both the Fisker and Foxconn teams are fully engaged and expect to build a minimum of 250,000 Fisker PEAR units a year at the plant after a ramp-up period.

The PEAR will be a revolutionary electric vehicle that won’t fit into any existing segment. The exterior design will feature new lighting technology and a wraparound front windscreen inspired by a glider plane glass canopy, enhancing frontal vision. Our engineering group is working on new features and high-tech solutions for the PEAR that will change how we use and enjoy a vehicle in the city. —Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker

The Fisker PEAR follows the company’s first vehicle, the Fisker Ocean, which starts production in Austria on 17 November 2022.

The Fisker PEAR will have an expected base price below $29,900 before incentives. Fisker has designed and engineered the vehicle to reduce parts for rapid, simplified manufacturing. The Fisker PEAR will be built on a new proprietary architecture. This new platform will underpin two additional models that Fisker will introduce at a later date.