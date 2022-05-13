Volkswagen Group to launch battery-electric pick-up and rugged SUV in US under revived Scout brand

Volkswagen Group will launch an all-electric pick-up and rugged SUV (“R-SUV”) in the United States. The decision of the Board of Management was confirmed by the Supervisory Board of the Volkswagen Group earlier this week.

The vehicles will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the US for American customers. To this end, a separate, independent company will be established in the US this year as the Volkswagen Group moves the strong iconic US brand International Scout into the electric vehicle space.





The first prototypes are to be unveiled next year, and production is scheduled to start in 2026. The electrified Scout brand will be built upon a new technical platform concept which brings new pickup and RUV credibility beyond the existing Volkswagen Group portfolio.

After Volkswagen’s successful turnaround in the US, we are now taking the opportunity to further strengthen our position in one of the most significant growth markets for EVs. Electrification provides a historic opportunity to enter the highly attractive pick-up and R-SUV segment as a Group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the US market. —Herbert Diess, CEO Volkswagen AG

Success in the R-SUV & pick-up segments is a key lever to increasing profitability in the US and achieving the targeted market share of 10%, Volkswagen said. The Volkswagen Group is thus continuing to expand its presence systematically in one of the most significant global growth markets.

The company we will establish this year will be a separate unit and brand within the Volkswagen Group to be managed independently. This aligns with the new Group steering model—small units that act agilely and have access to our tech platforms to leverage synergies. —Arno Antlitz, CFO Volkswagen AG

The original International Harvester Scout was first produced by International Harvester in 1960 as a competitor to the Jeep. A second generation (Scout II) was introduced in 1971; production stopped in 1980. International, which manufactured agricultural and construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, household equipment and more in addition to cars and trucks, began selling off its separate divisions in 1982. By 1986, International became solely a truck and engine manufacturer and reorganized as Navistar.

Volkswagen AG acquired Navistar in 2020; in 2021 Navistar became a wholly owned subsidiary of Traton—the commercial vehicle subsidiary of Volkswagen AG.