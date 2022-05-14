California adding new certification requirement for HVIP: ZEPCert

California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), launched in 2009, accelerates commercialization of zero-emission and near-zero-emission technologies by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make advanced vehicles more affordable. Of the 730 zero-emission trucks on the road in California as of January 2022, more than 60% are directly funded by HVIP.

In 2018 alone, HVIP received $176 million in requests—more than all 8 previous years combined. Requests in 2021 totaled more than $240 million.





HVIP Voucher Map

All vehicles eligible for HVIP are required to be certified at the vehicle level. Zero-Emission Powertrain Certification (ZEPCert) will be an additional requirement for all new HVIP vehicle eligible applications submitted to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on or after 1 January 2023, for all applicable zero-emission powertrains and the trucks and buses in which they are installed.

CARB is encouraging manufacturers to start the process of obtaining this certification in advance of the deadline.