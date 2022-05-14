Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UK to invest £200M in fleet of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks
International collaboration develops progressive vision for urban production at the BMW Group; OMA and 3XN

California adding new certification requirement for HVIP: ZEPCert

14 May 2022

California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), launched in 2009, accelerates commercialization of zero-emission and near-zero-emission technologies by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make advanced vehicles more affordable. Of the 730 zero-emission trucks on the road in California as of January 2022, more than 60% are directly funded by HVIP.

In 2018 alone, HVIP received $176 million in requests—more than all 8 previous years combined. Requests in 2021 totaled more than $240 million.

Hvip

HVIP Voucher Map

All vehicles eligible for HVIP are required to be certified at the vehicle level. Zero-Emission Powertrain Certification (ZEPCert) will be an additional requirement for all new HVIP vehicle eligible applications submitted to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on or after 1 January 2023, for all applicable zero-emission powertrains and the trucks and buses in which they are installed.

CARB is encouraging manufacturers to start the process of obtaining this certification in advance of the deadline.

Posted on 14 May 2022 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Regulations | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)