Yokohama Tire providing tires using sustainable materials for Pikes Peak Climb

Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC), a subsidiary of Yokohama Rubber, will be supplying YOKOHAMA tires to about 18 cars competing in the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to be held on 26 June. The supplied tires will include the first provision of YOKOHAMA’s ADVAN A052 street sports tires made from sustainable materials.

The ADVAN A052 tires made from sustainable materials will be used on the Electric Performance/NRS 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid, piloted by Blake Fuller, competing in the Exhibition Division.

These ADVAN A052 tires have achieved a high recyclable material content as the petroleum-derived butadiene rubber previously used in the sidewall—the part of the tire that changes shape the most when the vehicle is moving—has been replaced by biomass-derived butadiene rubber.

Supplying these tires for use at this year’s event will provide Yokohama Rubber with new knowledge about the tires’ performance in harsh hill-climb conditions and further accelerate its development of technologies that will reduce tires’ burden on the environment.

The Company is continuing its development of tires incorporating sustainable materials and looks forward to supplying such tires for more cars competing at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the coming years.

YTC also will supply other YOKOHAMA tires to several other leading drivers, including 2021 Exhibition Division champion Randy Pobst, who will be driving a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, and 2020 King of the Mountain Clint Vahsholtz, for use on his Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 competing in the Pikes Peak Open Division .

YTC is again supplying its ADVAN A052 tires as the one-make control tire used by Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport vehicles competing in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Division. This marks the fifth straight year that ADVAN A052 tires have been selected as the control tire for this division’s cars.

Yokohama Rubber plans to supply the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship with racing tires made from sustainable materials from 2023 and is now accelerating the development of these tires.