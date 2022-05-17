CARB launching second round of Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project with $130M

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced the second round of its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE), tripling the amount of allocated funding from the previous round for equipment used in agriculture, airport, railyard, port, construction, and marine operations. The project is administered by CALSTART, a national clean transportation nonprofit consortium.

CORE first opened in February 2020 and closed that August after the total allocation of $44.6 million was exhausted. Due to high demand, $30 million of the FY 2021-22 allocation was appropriated ahead of CARB’s board meeting to fund vouchers on a contingency list. The project’s relaunch, scheduled to begin in July 2022, will have $130 million in available funds.

CORE is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

CORE encourages and assists purchasers and lessees of off-road equipment—agricultural tractors, forklifts, airport cargo loaders, container loaders, railcar movers and the like—in acquiring zero-emission versions of this equipment. While conventional internal-combustion engine (ICE) off-road equipment accounts for only a small percentage of all vehicles in California, shifting over to zero-emission equipment can help reduce the significant amount of greenhouse gasses these vehicles release.

Those who qualify will be provided vouchers by CORE for point-of-sale discounts on off-road equipment, up to a maximum of $500,000 per voucher, and will not have to retire or sell their existing ICE equipment (called a “scrappage” requirement). There will also be additional funding for charging/refueling infrastructure equipment operated in disadvantaged communities and for small businesses.

There are nine funding categories of zero-emission equipment that CORE supports, including:

On- and off-road terminal tractors

Truck- and trailer-mounted transport refrigeration units (TRUs)

Large forklifts and cargo-handling equipment

Airport ground-support equipment

Railcar movers and switcher locomotives

Mobile power units (MPUs) and mobile shore-power cable management systems

Construction equipment

Agricultural equipment

Commercial harbor craft

The equipment eligible under these categories is manufactured and sold by such companies as Orange EV, Kalmar, Kalmar Ottawa, ITW, Wiggins, BYD, Dannar, AEM, Freewire, Zephir-Trackmobile, Worldwide Forklifts, Shuttlewagon, and eNow.