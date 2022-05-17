2023 Cadillac LYRIQ to start at $62,990; 312 miles of range; charging deal with EVgo

Cadillac announced ordering information, pricing and EPA-estimated range for the battery-electric 2023 LYRIQ RWD. Cadillac also announced a special charging offer, designed to simplify the charging experience for LYRIQ customers.





Ordering for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD and AWD models will open on 19 May, with RWD deliveries expected starting this fall. Deliveries of the 2023 LYRIQ Debut Edition, which was available through reservation only, will begin this summer.

The LYRIQ RWD model offers an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range on a full charge and has a starting MSRP of $62,990. The AWD model, which will start at $64,990, adds a second drive unit, placed at the front of the vehicle to enhance vehicle dynamics and performance even further for drivers. When orders open, customers will now have the option to select from two new exterior colors: Opulent Blue Metallic and Crystal White Tricoat.

Initial deliveries of the AWD model are expected to start in early 2023, with EPA-estimated range expected to be announced closer to the start of production.

All 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ customers will receive the option to choose either two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations or a credit of up to $1,500 toward home charger installation through Qmerit. Customers who select the home charger installation credit will receive up to $1,500 that can be applied toward an eligible professional installation of a Level 2 (AC) charger or at 240-volt outlet at home through Qmerit.

Every Cadillac LYRIQ comes with a portable dual-level cordset charger, which enables customers to charge their vehicles from both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets. Through Cadillac accessories, customers will be able to purchase faster 11.5 kW or 19.2 kW wall-mounted charging stations. By installing a 240-volt outlet or wall charger, customers can reduce the time it takes to charge a depleted battery from 3 days to overnight.

The LYRIQ is equipped with a 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack that delivers a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (N·m) of torque in the RWD model, while the AWD model amps up the output, with the addition of a second drive unit that raises capability with an estimated 500 horsepower.

The AWD model is further distinguished with performance-oriented driving dynamics with power flowing through all four wheels, along with a 3,500-pound trailering capacity.

The LYRIQ RWD range is optimized with the Ultium Platform’s energy recovery system, which can capture and repurpose waste energy from the battery. In addition to optimizing range, the system can also help reduce battery energy needed for heating, increase charging speed and even contribute to the vehicle’s performance driving dynamics.