Fully electric Genesis GV60 arrives in US starting at $58,890

Genesis Motor America announced the start of sales of its first electric vehicle, the GV60 (earlier post). The Genesis GV60 enters the US market with a number of available world-first automotive features, including Face Connect and a Crystal Sphere. These innovative features enable drivers to be even more connected with their vehicle, making GV60 the most personal and customizable Genesis model yet.





Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to lock or unlock its doors without a key by recognizing the driver’s face. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register up to two different drivers.

The feature uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to provide accurate facial recognition under virtually any circumstances—including in the dark or when the weather is cloudy. It also leverages deep learning technology to improve accuracy.

Face Connect can link to individual driver profiles so that the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver’s seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and multimedia settings adjust automoatically based on the driver’s customized settings and preferences. This provides an even greater level of convenience for a seamless driving experience.

GV60’s Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without the need to carry a key.

The combination of these technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand new experience of using only biometric information to unlock and drive their vehicle.

Additionally, GV60 presents Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) compatibility. Using sensors positioned around the vehicle, UWB allows drivers to unlock their vehicle automatically as they approach, with only their compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. The Digital Keys are paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass.

The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and also revoke access to the vehicle with the click of a button.

When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When you’re ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the shift-by-wire dial appears, creating an atmosphere of futuristic mobility.

GV60 will be offered in two packages in the United States. Initially, the 2023 Genesis GV60 will only be sold at select Genesis retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Customers may contact their Genesis retailer regarding availability.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $58,890, includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems. This package is comprehensively equipped with Face Connect, a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, vehicle-to-load charging, Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio, and more.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD, at $67,890, adds a more powerful front electric motor (160kW, 429 HP), Boost Mode (up to 483 HP), nappa leather seating surfaces, the Ergo Motion massaging driver’s seat, 21-inch wheels, and Genesis Digital Key 2 with Apple and Android compatibility.

Electrify America. In conjunction with the arrival of GV60 in the US market, Genesis Motor America also announced an agreement with Electrify America to offer three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

The launch of GV60 represents just the first step towards full electrification for the Genesis brand. This summer, Genesis Motor America will launch the Electrified G80, its first fully-electric sedan.

Later this year, as part of Hyundai Motor Group’s $7.4-billion investment in future mobility solutions, Genesis will begin production of the Electrified GV70 SUV at its manufacturing facility in Montgomery, Ala.. This will mark the first Genesis production in the United States and the first time a Genesis model will be produced outside of South Korea.

Genesis has committed that all new models launched will be fully-electrified starting in 2025, and that its entire vehicle lineup will be electric by 2030. Genesis is working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.