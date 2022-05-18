Hyundai, Kia recalling certain 2022 Ioniq 5 and EV6 EVs over software error in shifter control possibly resulting in rollaway

Hyundai Motor America (HMA) and Kia Motor America (KMA) are recalling certain 2022 Ioniq 5 and 2022 EV6 vehicles, respectively, because a software error in the Shifter Control Unit (SCU) may disengage the parking mechanism, which can allow the vehicle to roll away.

For the Ioniq 5, drivers are recommended to use the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) when parking their vehicles until the remedy has been performed. For the Kia EV6, drivers are recommended to park their vehicles on level ground and avoid parking on a slope/inclined surface whenever possible until the remedy has been performed.

The shift-by-wire system in the vehicles contains a Shifter Control Unit (SCU) and electronic parking pawl actuator. A voltage fluctuation may occur with the vehicle off and in the Park (P) position, which could impact the command signal from the SCU to the parking actuator, resulting in momentary disengagement of the parking pawl and potential vehicle rollaway.

An SCU software update prevents the SCU from allowing the parking pawl to be moved out of the park position. Dealers will update the Shifter Control Unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed 10 July 2022.

10,729 Ioniq 5s and 9,014 EV6s are potentially involved; Hyundai and Kia estimate 1% with the defect.

Background. On 2 May Hyundai Motor (HMC) notified HMA of a new investigation into recent warranty claims involving certain 2022 model year Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles in South Korea. HMC received four claims alleging the vehicles inadvertently rolled away after parking on an incline and shutting off the ignition. According to HMC, further investigation into the incidents revealed voltage fluctuation could impact the command signal from the SCU to the parking actuator, resulting in momentary disengagement of the parking pawl and potential vehicle rollaway.

HMC also informed NASO that certain 2023 model year Genesis GV60 and G80 EV vehicles used the same electronic parking pawl actuator.

Hyundai North America decided to initiate a safety recall of 2022 model year vehicles equipped with the subject parking pawl actuator in the US. Regarding the Genesis GV60 and G80 EV vehicles equipped with the subject SCU and parking actuator, Hyundai plans to repair these vehicles at vehicle processing centers and ports prior to sale to dealers.

There have as yet been no confirmed crashes, injuries, or reported incidents in the US.