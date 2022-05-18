Polestar reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by 6% per car in 2021

Standalone Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer

Polestar has released its second Annual Review and Sustainability report, highlighting progress towards its ambitious climate goals. In 2021, Polestar reduced greenhouse gas-emissions per car sold by 6% through its focus on increased efficiency and use of renewable energy.

Polestar is targeting a truly climate-neutral car by 2030; to halve carbon emissions per sold car between 2020 and 2030; and to reach climate neutrality across its value chain by 2040.

What gets measured gets done. Sustainability reporting is key to the transparency we abide by at Polestar. Through annual reports, we monitor our direction towards our ambitious goals and show that we do what we say. —Fredrika Klarén​, Head of Sustainability at Polestar

Further promoting transparency on carbon footprint and risk materials, in 2021, Polestar introduced an industry-unique product sustainability declaration, clearly displaying sustainability information for Polestar 2 in all retail environments.

Polestar’s continued partnership with Circulor now includes blockchain traceability of mica, in addition to cobalt that is already traced in Polestar 2 batteries from material source to finished product.

Blockchain technology gives Polestar the ability to track a wide range of raw materials used throughout vehicle and parts production, particularly any risk materials that may have significant environmental impact, or pose human rights challenges. Circulor provides a private blockchain that doesn’t come with the heavy carbon emissions of public blockchains.

2021 also saw the appointment of expert leads for all four of Polestar’s strategic sustainability areas: climate neutrality, transparency, circularity and inclusion. Employees across the world took part in several engagement and education sessions on said areas throughout 2021, with plans to continue in 2022.

Polestar was the first automotive brand to join the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, the science-led cross-sector collaboration alliance, committed to halving global emissions by 2030. In addition, Polestar is committed to the UN’s Race to Zero.

Polestar’s sustainability report was prepared in accordance with GRI Standards, SASB’s sector guidelines for the automobile industry, and the European Union’s Non-Financial Reporting Directive.