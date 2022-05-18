ŠKODA AUTO launches production of MEB battery systems at Mladá Boleslav headquarters

ŠKODA AUTO has started manufacturing battery systems for all-electric vehicles based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) in Mladá Boleslav. This makes the car manufacturer’s main plant the only production facility for MEB battery systems in Europe outside Germany.

Around 250 employees will soon be assembling more than 250,000 MEB battery systems a year on the newly constructed production line. In addition to ŠKODA vehicles, these will also be installed in MEB models made by Volkswagen, Audi and SEAT.





The Czech car manufacturer’s headquarters is the only production site in Europe outside Germany where MEB battery systems are manufactured: The smallest version with eight modules has a capacity of 55 kWh and the medium version with nine modules stores 62 kWh. The largest battery with 12 modules boasts an 82-kWh capacity.

In addition to the modules, each containing 24 cells, the components of an MEB battery system include a battery housing with integrated cooling system, a battery management system and the requisite electrical connections.

ŠKODA AUTO also manufactures other e-components in Mladá Boleslav; high-voltage traction batteries that are used in the SUPERB iV, OCTAVIA iV and in plug-in hybrid vehicles of other Group brands have been produced here since autumn 2019.

The company’s transformation is gaining momentum on the back of the new production line. As a cornerstone of its NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030, the car manufacturer plans to produce e-vehicles or e-components at all three production sites by the end of this decade. The aim is to safeguard existing jobs over the long term and create new ones at the same time.

By then, the company expects to have increased the share of all-electric car sales in Europe to between 50 and 70%, depending on market developments. To achieve this, ŠKODA AUTO will continue to electrify its model portfolio over the coming years. By 2030, the range will include at least three more BEVs, all of which will be below the ENYAQ iV in terms of price and size.