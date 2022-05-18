Toyota, Air Liquide and CaetanoBus partner to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility in Europe
18 May 2022
Air Liquide, CaetanoBus and Toyota Motor Europe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of developing integrated hydrogen solutions. This will include infrastructure development and vehicle fleets to accelerate the expansion of hydrogen mobility for both light- and heavy-duty vehicles.
The partnership reflects the shared ambition of the three partners to contribute to decarbonizing transport and to accelerate the development of local hydrogen ecosystems for multiple mobility applications.
Concept of hydrogen ecosystem
The three companies will use their complementary expertise to address the entire value chain of hydrogen mobility, ranging from renewable or low-carbon hydrogen production, distribution and refueling infrastructure, to the deployment in different vehicle segments.
Initially the focus will be on buses, light commercial vehicles and cars, with a further aim to accelerate the heavy-duty truck segment.
By exploring joint opportunities, the three will contribute to the emergence of new hydrogen ecosystems across Europe, a key step to stimulate demand and facilitate hydrogen access for other mobility applications. This includes the infrastructure and refueling stations, as well as integrated vehicles offers (leasing and service) to customers such as taxi companies, fleet operators, local authorities, and others.
The integration of different applications and projects within a hydrogen ecosystem, where supply and demand meet, is intended to create a virtuous circle enabling the overall hydrogen infrastructure to further mature.
CaetanoBus, part of Toyota Caetano Portugal and Mitsui & Co, is a bus and chassis manufacturer in Portugal. The company has a consolidated offer in vehicles for cities and airports which is a result of its technical capacity in developing unique, customer-oriented mobility solutions. CaetanoBus is also the manufacturer of COBUS, the world’s market leader in airport bus transportation. CaetanoBus has been focusing on electric mobility since 1980.
Check out:
https://fuelcellsworks.com/news/coorstek-and-research-partners-develop-a-scalable-hydrogen-generator/
https://www.science.org/stoken/author-tokens/ST-461/full
As noted in the study, ammonia etc could then be produced at favourable locations by renewables, and easilly transported, with overall GHG emissions less than in a BEV:
' To illustrate the practical implications of the PCER technology, comparable well-to-wheel emissions for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), internal combustion engines (ICEs) with diesel fuel, and H2 fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are provided in figs. S22 and S23 with sensitivity to electric grid carbon intensity. In the California 2050 scenario, the emissions of FCEVs (14.6 gCO2/km) using H2 produced from CH4 with PCERs including CO2 sequestration are 90% lower than those of ICE with diesel fuel (145.4 gCO2/km) and 26% lower than FCEVs using H2 from grid-powered water electrolysis (19.8 gCO2/km). NH3-based H2 can offer reduced emissions compared with on-site electrolysis for a wide range of electric grid carbon intensities, making FCEVs fueled with NH3-based H2 directly comparable to BEVs in terms of CO2 emissions (6.3 gCO2/km, a reduction of 21% compared with BEV in the California 2050 scenario). Here, NH3 is assumed produced at off-site locations with favorable renewable energy resources and transported as a liquid to the fueling station where efficient ADH and separation to H2 takes place using the PCER technology.'
In addition, since fuel cell cars purify the air, particulates from tyre wear and road dust are picked up by them, unlike in a BEV where due to their weight they can be an even bigger problem than in ICE cars, as the recent article here highlighted:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2022/05/20220513-ea.html
' Taking the full-life average tire emissions, that premium falls to the 1,850 times mentioned earlier, the company said.
The excess emissions under aggressive driving should alert us to a risk with BEVs: greater vehicle mass and torque delivered can lead to rapidly increasing tire particulate emissions. Half a tonne of battery weight can result in tire emissions that are almost 400 more times greater than real-world tailpipe emissions, everything else being equal. Nevertheless, it is important to say that a gentle BEV driver, with the benefit of regenerative braking, can more than cancel out the tire wear emissions from the additional weight of their vehicle, to achieve lower tire wear than an internal combustion engine vehicle driven badly.'
Not every driver will drive considerately, and even if they do, a very major problem remains.
FCEVs inherently do way better, so long as they can be done with reasonable efficiency.
Lets hope there are no 'gotcha's' in this tech, which is however from very reputable companies with established expertise in the field, and trialing in prototype now.
Posted by: Davemart | 18 May 2022 at 04:12 AM