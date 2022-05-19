Ford receives AISI award for use of steel lightweighting in Mustang Mach-E

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) awarded the “Automotive Excellence Award” to Ford Motor Company for its advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) innovations in the all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The award was presented by John Catterall, vice president of AISI’s automotive program, at the 20th annual Great Designs in Steel (GDIS) in-person symposium at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

Mark Mikolaiczik, formerly a North American engineering body exterior chief engineer at Ford, received the award for his GDIS 2021 presentation, titled “2021 Mustang Mach-E.”

Ford developed a platform to capture the spirit and performance of the Mustang brand while offering an all-new driving experience through an electric all-wheel drive (eAWD). The vehicle also provides excellent occupant and storage space.





From “2021 Mustang Mach-E”

The application of AHSS, which represents more than 50% of this body’s structural weight, allows for optimal strength-to-weight that delivers outstanding safety ratings with an exciting driving dynamic. While the overall vehicle weight increased by 36% because of electrification, that led to the development of unique body load path solutions and the use of Martensite 1700 MPa steel to meet crash requirements and protect the battery system.





From “2021 Mustang Mach-E”

The AISI Automotive Excellence Award is presented each year at GDIS. Individuals or teams from automakers, suppliers or the academic community who have revolutionized the industry and made significant contributions to the advancement of steel in the automotive market. Award winners are chosen from presenters at the previous year’s GDIS seminar.

Candidates are rated in several categories, including: challenges and benefits associated with cost, mass reduction and performance, overall contribution to the advancement of steel and implementation in production.