Goodyear offering second tire with soybean oil; Endurance WHA
Ford receives AISI award for use of steel lightweighting in Mustang Mach-E

BlackBerry and Magna collaborate on next-generation advanced driver assistance system solutions for global automakers

19 May 2022

BlackBerry Limited and Magna International Inc. have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with QNX software including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS, as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

Our collaboration brings together both companies’ software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs. With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves. We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon.

—John Wall, SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions

