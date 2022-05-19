Zhejiang Methanol Hydrogen and Element 1 partner to deliver hydrogen generation technology to Greater China

Element 1 Corporation (e1NA), Zhejiang Methanol Hydrogen Technology (ZMHT) and Zhejiang Element 1 (e1China) have formed a joint venture company—Zhejiang Hydrogen One Energy Technology Co., Ltd.— to drive methanol-based hydrogen generation technology and commercialize e1NA’s technology throughout Greater China.

The new JV will have rights to sell e1NA’s S-Series product for applications in backup power generation, the M-Series for on-board vehicle hydrogen generation, and the L-Series product for EV charging, hydrogen refueling stations, and distributed power generation.





Element 1 L/M-Series Hydrogen Generator

The JV will work with listed companies across China to develop integrated hydrogen production and fueling stations in Qingdao, Wuhan, Jiaxing, Wuxi and other cities. These public companies will be investors in a network of hydrogen production and fueling stations which will be installed throughout China between 2022 and 2025.

The hydrogen generators produced by the JV under license from e1NA use methanol and water as feedstock resulting in cost effective onsite production of hydrogen and a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and local air pollution when compared to gas and oil. This energy generation can be fully carbon-neutral when using renewable methanol.





Under the Agreement, ZMHT will receive a 70% ownership interest in the new JV company and will invest additional capital in stages according to the pace of market development. e1NA has granted the JV an exclusive license for Greater China and will have a 10% direct ownership interest in the JV. e1China, an affiliate company of e1NA will have a 20% ownership interest in the JV.

I’m delighted with this new partnership which has been formed to deliver hydrogen solutions that will significantly reduce the carbon intensity as well as other harmful emissions (particulate matter, NO x , and SO x ) traditionally associated with burning fossil fuels. Whereas fuel cell technology has matured substantially over recent decades, the supply of hydrogen as feedstock to fuel cells has lagged considerably, resulting in significant logistic and economic challenges to the wide-scale deployment of fuel cells. e1NA’s methanol-to-hydrogen technology offers a broad solution to this challenge and is also well suited to support hydrogen combustion engines. —Dr. Dave Edlund, the founder and CEO of e1NA