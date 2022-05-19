Goodyear offering second tire with soybean oil; Endurance WHA

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new formulation of its popular Endurance WHA waste haul tire made with a renewable soybean oil compound. The Endurance WHA is now made with soybean oil, which replaces a portion of the petroleum-based materials used in its production.





The soybean oil in the tire is a bio-based material currently sourced from surplus left over from food applications and is another step in Goodyear’s global journey to fully replace petroleum-derived oils by 2040.

The company earlier had released its Metro Miler city transit tire with bio-based soybean compound. (Earlier post.)

“In each new Endurance WHA tire, soybean oil will replace almost 16 liquid ounces of free-flowing petroleum oil—almost as much as a 16-ounce red plastic party cup. When you multiply that by a moderately-sized regional waste haul fleet of around 500 trucks, it could decrease petroleum-based products by the equivalent of almost 15 barrels of oil. —Jessica Julian, commercial product marketing manager, Goodyear North America

Endurance WHA tire models made with soybean oil are now available for order and will head into production in Q3 of 2022.

The Endurance WHA tire is designed to keep waste haul fleets on the road longer with a dual-layer tread compound that helps optimize treadwear along with a deep 24/32" skid depth for long tread life in waste haul applications. Additionally, the Endurance WHA comes with optional built-in DuraSeal Technology that instantly seals tread punctures to help fleets reduce downtime, costly repairs and premature removal of a tire.