Neste introduces co-processed marine fuel in partnership with Nordic Marine Oil; up to 80% GHG emission reduction

Together with its partner Nordic Marine Oil, Neste is piloting a new Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel in Scandinavia, a solution helping the maritime sector to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The ISCC PLUS-certified marine fuel enables up to 80% GHG emission reduction over the lifecycle compared to fossil fuels without compromising the product quality and performance.

Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed is based on Neste Marine 0.1 low-sulfur marine fuel. Neste Marine 0.1 is a range of low-sulfur marine fuels (Neste MGO DMA and Neste MDO DMB) with a sulfur concentration of less than 0.1%.

Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel is produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland, where renewable raw materials are co-processed (cracking, distillation, hydrotreating) with fossil raw materials in the conventional refining process.

Co-processing raw materials together enables control over quality through the entire process and a product with a composition and performance similar to conventional marine fuels.

The drop-in fuel can be taken in use without any fleet modifications as it has a similar composition to conventional bunker fuels. The co-processed marine fuel is ISO 8217-compliant with consistent refined quality.

The sustainability characteristics of the co-processed marine fuel are certified with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) with a mass balance approach.

Accounting for 90% of world trade and 13% of global transport emissions, the shipping industry needs solutions to reduce its carbon footprint in a viable way in line with the targets of the International Maritime Organization.

Nordic Marine Oil specializes in the supply of bunker fuels and lubricating oil to the shipping industry. Its storage tanks and bunker barges are located in key ports across Denmark, where the new marine fuel will also be available as of May 2022.