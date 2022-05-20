Renault Scénic Vision hydrogen hybrid concept offers 75% smaller carbon footprint than a conventional BEV
20 May 2022
Renault unveiled its new Scénic Vision concept-car at the ChangeNOW summit in Paris. Its hybrid electric and hydrogen powertrain aims to reduce downtime related to energy recharging while reducing the carbon footprint, including the battery. Renault Scénic Vision is zero emission in production and in use with a 75% smaller carbon footprint than a conventional battery electric vehicle.
Renault Scenic Vision’s 160 kW electrically excited synchronous motor derives directly from Renault Megane E-TECH Electric’s motor and is made at the plant in Cléon. It uses no rare-earth elements, which helps to reduce its carbon footprint and create a responsible and sustainable ecosystem. The 40 kWh battery is recyclable and will be made in France by 2024 at the Renault ElectriCity Gigafactory. It is two times lighter, smaller and costs less than a battery for a similar electric vehicle.
The hybrid is equipped with a 16kW fuel cell. The H2-Tech technology is based on the range extender concept, which makes it possible to carry a battery that is twice as light, for the same range, thus contributing to decarbonization beyond the electrification of the vehicle. Although this solution is a vision for a passenger car, Renault Group through Hyvia (joint venture with Plug Power) already offers hydrogen solutions on LCVs.
In 2030 and beyond, once the network of hydrogen stations is large enough, you will be able to drive up to 800 km—or, for example, 750 km from Paris to Marseille—without stopping to charge the 40 kWh battery. You will only have to stop for 5 minutes or less to fill the hydrogen tank.
Renault Scenic Vision has an all-new platform that is purpose-designed to fit all the components: the electric motor, hydrogen engine, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen tank. The engine is at the rear, so there is enough space for the 2.5 kg hydrogen tank at the front; the fuel cell is under the floor, at the back of the platform, behind the battery.
Following on from the partnerships already entered into, this vehicle has a carbon footprint that is 75% smaller than that of an electric vehicle such as the Megane E-Tech electric. Its battery is up to 60% less carbon-intensive than an equivalent battery, thanks to the use of short loops and low-carbon sourcing of minerals, and the use of low-carbon energy to assemble and produce the battery.
Onboard technologies offer enhanced safety for drivers and passengers, reducing the number of accidents by up to 70%.
The exterior reveals the shapes and style of a new family model that will be marketed in 2024. Its interior design is a forward-looking study of future Renault interiors.
70% of the materials used in the vehicle are recycled and more than 95% of the vehicle is recyclable, including the battery. The floor of the vehicle was composed by agglomerating plastic scraps from other sources (milk bottles, plastic pipes, etc.). On the whole vehicle, 30% of the plastic is biosourced. The vehicle’s fittings are made of recycled carbon from the aeronautical industry.
Short loops are being deployed on strategic materials such as platinum, copper, aluminum and steel as well as the battery’s minerals. Tires are sourced from a GNSPR member manufacturer, committed to environmental and human rights responsibility. The fuel cell tank is made of carbon fiber from recycled paper waste.
This a hydrogen car concept that makes sense to me. It's a BEV using FC as range extender. You use electricity on your daily drives, but can use hydrogen for travelling.
However I find the 75% carbon reduction figure dubious. It seems to me they are comparing their car with a random one with unfavorable carbon footprint.
Posted by: peskanov | 20 May 2022 at 01:37 AM
This sort of configuration is one I have long advocated, which uses batteries for what they are good for, daily commutes, and fuel cells where they beat carrying a thumping great battery about for longer distance travel.
@peskanov:
They say:
'Following on from the partnerships already entered into, this vehicle has a carbon footprint that is 75% smaller than that of an electric vehicle such as the Megane E-Tech electric. '
So their comparison is one where they have access to the whole carbon accounting chain.
It sounds similar to me to the excellent analysis GHG Polestar did for their Polestar 2 against their own ICE equivalent.
These things are always going to be a bit fluffy around the edges, dependent on all sorts of things like where the car is build and the grid there, and a host of other factors.
There is nothing there that makes me think that they are pulling my leg though.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 May 2022 at 01:50 AM
This is using current off the shelf low temperature PEMs.
There are good grounds to hope that SOFC's or high temperature PEMs will enable the use of methanol, ethanol, whatever, making for even more convenient refueling and avoiding high pressure hydrogen in the car.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 May 2022 at 01:53 AM
I'd also note that Renault have considerable experience with this sort of configuration, has for several years they have had a small fleet of Kangoo FC hybrids running around, mainly for La Poste.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 May 2022 at 01:58 AM
Davemart,
they compare the carbon footprint this car with the Megane E-TECH; but they tell us this concept car has a lot of recycled plastic or biosourced plastic, so we don't really know how much of the carbon reduction comes from the build materials and how much from the medium-sized-battery+fc combo.
I find this kind bombastic announcements rather confusing, but I guess it comes with the type of business.
I agree with you about FC range extenders using a better energy carrier than pure H2, like methanol. I think I would even prefer ammonia to pure H2, despite ammonia toxicity. Those 700 bar tanks of H2 make me really uncomfortable.
Posted by: peskanov | 20 May 2022 at 02:13 AM
peskanov:
Its the better energy density and easy shipment of methanol etc which attracts me to that solution.
I have no current links to share, as the relevant safety videos testing hydrogen tanks and their upward venting outside of the cabin, even if the hydrogen catches fire, are no longer up, as it was a live issue around 15 years or so ago, but I was very comfortable after studying them that the safety was way better than ICE, where petrol pools on the ground, or many big battery chemistries, where putting the fire out is a major issue.
Of the three, ICE, most non solid state lithium big battery chemistries, or fuel cells, I would choose the last on safety grounds if I were in a car for fire and explosive issues.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 May 2022 at 05:31 AM