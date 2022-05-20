Renault Scénic Vision hydrogen hybrid concept offers 75% smaller carbon footprint than a conventional BEV

Renault unveiled its new Scénic Vision concept-car at the ChangeNOW summit in Paris. Its hybrid electric and hydrogen powertrain aims to reduce downtime related to energy recharging while reducing the carbon footprint, including the battery. Renault Scénic Vision is zero emission in production and in use with a 75% smaller carbon footprint than a conventional battery electric vehicle.





Renault Scenic Vision’s 160 kW electrically excited synchronous motor derives directly from Renault Megane E-TECH Electric’s motor and is made at the plant in Cléon. It uses no rare-earth elements, which helps to reduce its carbon footprint and create a responsible and sustainable ecosystem. The 40 kWh battery is recyclable and will be made in France by 2024 at the Renault ElectriCity Gigafactory. It is two times lighter, smaller and costs less than a battery for a similar electric vehicle.





The hybrid is equipped with a 16kW fuel cell. The H2-Tech technology is based on the range extender concept, which makes it possible to carry a battery that is twice as light, for the same range, thus contributing to decarbonization beyond the electrification of the vehicle. Although this solution is a vision for a passenger car, Renault Group through Hyvia (joint venture with Plug Power) already offers hydrogen solutions on LCVs.

In 2030 and beyond, once the network of hydrogen stations is large enough, you will be able to drive up to 800 km—or, for example, 750 km from Paris to Marseille—without stopping to charge the 40 kWh battery. You will only have to stop for 5 minutes or less to fill the hydrogen tank.

Renault Scenic Vision has an all-new platform that is purpose-designed to fit all the components: the electric motor, hydrogen engine, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen tank. The engine is at the rear, so there is enough space for the 2.5 kg hydrogen tank at the front; the fuel cell is under the floor, at the back of the platform, behind the battery.





Following on from the partnerships already entered into, this vehicle has a carbon footprint that is 75% smaller than that of an electric vehicle such as the Megane E-Tech electric. Its battery is up to 60% less carbon-intensive than an equivalent battery, thanks to the use of short loops and low-carbon sourcing of minerals, and the use of low-carbon energy to assemble and produce the battery.

Onboard technologies offer enhanced safety for drivers and passengers, reducing the number of accidents by up to 70%.

The exterior reveals the shapes and style of a new family model that will be marketed in 2024. Its interior design is a forward-looking study of future Renault interiors.

70% of the materials used in the vehicle are recycled and more than 95% of the vehicle is recyclable, including the battery. The floor of the vehicle was composed by agglomerating plastic scraps from other sources (milk bottles, plastic pipes, etc.). On the whole vehicle, 30% of the plastic is biosourced. The vehicle’s fittings are made of recycled carbon from the aeronautical industry.

Short loops are being deployed on strategic materials such as platinum, copper, aluminum and steel as well as the battery’s minerals. Tires are sourced from a GNSPR member manufacturer, committed to environmental and human rights responsibility. The fuel cell tank is made of carbon fiber from recycled paper waste.