Vision AMG show car suggests direction of all-electric future of Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG is positioning the Vision AMG show car as suggestive of the all-electric future of AMG Driving Performance. Beneath exterior design of the four-door coupe—featuring a long wheelbase and emphasized by short overhangs, powerful shoulders, large wheels, a distinctive rear spoiler and star-shaped headlamp signature—is the equally dedicated AMG.EA platform (earlier post), which is currently under development in Affalterbach for all-electric performance models.





AMG is reinventing itself. We have already well and truly proven our expertise in this regard with the SLS AMG Electric Drive, our own E PERFORMANCE hybrid technology and the first Mercedes-EQ derivatives. With this study, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA into the all-electric future, starting in 2025. At AMG, we have always stood for that extra shot of emotion, driving fun, handling, ingenious aerodynamic features and other innovative solutions. And that’s what we continue to stand for with our first BEV developed entirely in Affalterbach. We’re developing everything from scratch, from the dedicated AMG.EA platform to the revolutionary drivetrain technology with which we will take performance electric mobility to a whole new level. —Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH

All of the Vision AMG drivetrain components are developed entirely from scratch—not only the AMG.EA platform itself, but also the dedicated high-performance high-voltage battery and the drive technology. The powerful heart of the Vision AMG is its innovative Axial Flux Motor developed by Mercedes-Benz’ wholly owned subsidiary YASA. (Earlier post.) With its compact and lightweight design it delivers substantially more power than conventional electric motors.

Despite the battery pack in the floor of the car between the axles, the study sits considerably lower than the EQS and, with its intelligently designed interior floor, offers plenty of space for four.