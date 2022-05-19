Volvo Trucks opens its first battery plant; cells and modules from Samsung SDI

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Zhejiang Methanol Hydrogen and Element 1 partner to deliver hydrogen generation technology to Greater China
19 May 2022

Volvo Trucks is opening its first battery assembly plant. Located in Ghent, Belgium, the plant will supply ready-to-install batteries for Volvo Trucks’ full electric heavy-duty trucks.

This investment shows our strong commitment to electrifying truck transportation. By 2030, at least 50 percent of all trucks we sell globally will be electric and by 2040, we will be a carbon-neutral company.

—Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks

In the new battery plant, cells and modules from Samsung SDI will be assembled into battery packs that are tailor-made for Volvo Trucks´ heavy-duty electric range: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. Series production starts in the third quarter of this year.

Each battery pack has a capacity of 90 kWh and the customer can choose to have up to six battery packs (540 kWh) in a truck. The number of batteries depends on each customer’s specific range and load capacity demands.

By integrating the battery assembly process in our production flow, we can shorten lead times for our customers and secure high-performing batteries, while at the same time increase circularity.

—Roger Alm

Volvo Trucks’ batteries are designed so that they can later be remanufactured, refurbished and reused. The plant itself is powered by 100% renewable energy.

With production of three heavy-duty full electric models starting this year in Europe, Volvo Trucks will offer a total of six electric truck models globally, covering everything from city distribution and refuse handling to regional transport and construction work.

We started series-production of electric trucks already in 2019 and are leading the market both in Europe and North America. With the rapid development of charging networks, and improvements in battery technology, I am convinced that we will see a rapid transformation of the entire truck industry in the very near future.

—Roger Alm

Posted on 19 May 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

