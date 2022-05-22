Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Poll finds strong local and statewide support for extending operations of California’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant
Researchers use self-healing composite polymer binder to boost performance of silicon anodes

Nissan, Mitsubishi unveil jointly developed new all-electric mini-vehicles in Japan

22 May 2022

Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors unveiled their first jointly developed light electric vehicles (EVs)—the Sakura and the eK X EV (pronounced “eK cross EV”), —in Japan. The line-off ceremony took place at the Mitsubishi Motors’ Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki City, Okayama Pref., Japan, where the vehicle is produced.

Under planning and development management by NMKV, a joint venture of Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, the Kei EV has not only integrated Nissan’s advanced technologies with Mitsubishi Motors’ expertise in manufacturing Kei cars, but also the two companies’ combined electrification technologies.

P_220520_m_1377_img_03

In addition to the EV production technology that the Mizushima Plant has honed through the i-MiEV as well as Minicab MiEV, the plant has achieved high quality and cost competitiveness through the investments for on-site battery pack integrated production, EV platform production line, and more.

Sales of the Nissan Sakura are scheduled to start this summer, with pricing from ¥2,333,100 to ¥2,940,300 (US$18,000 to $23,000). Sales of the Mitsubishi eK X EV will start in June, with pricing from ¥2,398,000 to ¥2,932,600 (US$18,800 to $22,900).

The vehicles feature a 20 kWh battery pack supporting a range of 180 km (112 miles) (WLTC). The battery pack, which uses a special stacking method for its cells, is thin and laid out under the floor. The roof panel has been made slim to give the vehicle a low center of gravity, thereby reducing roll when cornering.

220520-02_022-source

Weight is distributed at a near-ideal ratio of 56:44 between the front and rear to optimize the four-wheel ground load balance, while the suspension is specially tuned to achieve nimble yet stable operability, giving a relaxed, high-quality ride.

Maximum torque from the 47 kW motor is 195 N·m. Three drive modes are available: normal, Eco and Sport.

Posted on 22 May 2022 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (2)

Comments

Davemart

Now this is more like an ecological solution.

The notion that hugely accelerating massively heavy bling cars for the wealthy are environmentally friendly, especially when they are currently reliant on relatively scarce resources, has always been dubious to the point of near absurdity, although handy for the well of to get subsidy and tax breaks at the expense of poorer motorists.

The only thing I really dislike about these small city cars is the tiny wheels, which mean that every time you hit a pot hole it is extremely uncomfortable.

The BMW i3 did not make that mistake.

Even at the expense of a slightly larger package my view is that a city car should be very comfortable in the city.

Posted by: Davemart | 22 May 2022 at 03:25 AM

Nirmalkumar

These are the cars world requires for the earth to survive. These will sell in millions instead of heavy resource wasting mosters.Range can be extended a bit more.

Posted by: Nirmalkumar | 22 May 2022 at 03:36 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)