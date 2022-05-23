Qualcomm unveils next-gen powerline communication device to support vehicle-to-EVSE smart-grid communications

In continued efforts to support the growing electric vehicle (EV) segment, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a next-generation powerline communication (PLC) device, the QCA7006AQ, designed to address the needs for electric vehicle (EV) charging station communications—also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE)—that use global Combined Charging System (CCS).

The PLC device is based on Qualcomm Technologies’ market-proven QCA700X family of products, which have been widely adopted in EV on-board charging units and charging stations across the globe. The QCA7006AQ is compliant with the Home Plug Green PHY (HPGP) specification, which is the leading specification for implementing Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) systems.

Smart-grid integration allows vehicles to authenticate seamlessly on the network through Plug and Charge automated payments for EV charging, coordinating the timing and direction of energy to and from the grid and home.

Smart-grid charging applications supported by the CCS standard allows users the flexibility to choose optimal charging times and extract energy from their EVs as needed, supporting the growing need for EV charging while minimizing peak load power generation and distribution requirements.

This is Qualcomm Technologies’ first QCA700XPLC device designed to support an Ethernet digital interface and that is qualified to support an ambient operating temperature range of-40 °C to +105 °C (AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade 2). As an optional feature, the QCA7006AQ also supports HomePlugAudio Video (HPAV) streaming at PHY rate exceeding 200 Mbps, allowing EV customers an alternate wired data connection to the cloud through the charging station.

The introduction of the Ethernet digital interface, in addition to Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 compliance,and the HPAV operation mode, supports expanded design flexibility for future devices.

By further expanding our PLC device portfolio, in addition to engineering the fully integrated, scalable Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution for automakers, Qualcomm Technologies is supporting an evolving automotive industry driven by the EV vehicle architecture. As a leading supplier of PLC HPGP devices for smart-grid communications, we are committed to helping our customers succeed ina growing EV industry increasingly adopting the CCS standard. —Lars Boeryd, Sr. Director Product Marketing, Automotive at Qualcomm Technologies

The QCA7006AQ is planned to be available for production by early Q4 2022,and samples are available today.