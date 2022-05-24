Daimler Truck acquires ~10% stake in machinery manufacturer Manz; pilot line for battery cells and battery assembly

Daimler Truck AG will become a major anchor shareholder in German high-tech engineering company Manz AG through a capital increase of around 10%, subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities. In addition, in a first step both companies have signed a cooperation agreement on a strategic partnership to establish a pilot line for the production of lithium-ion battery cells and for the assembly of batteries at Daimler Truck’s Mannheim site.

Within the framework of this partnership, both companies will pool their expertise and develop further projects for their joint future. The aim is to develop innovative battery technology and associated production processes for trucks and buses.

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech machine manufacturer with a focus on the automotive industry and electro-mobility. The Reutlingen-based company has more than ten years of process and product experience in plant engineering for cell and battery production.

With this investment, Daimler Truck is taking a strategically important step in the design of CO 2 -neutral transport and in the transformation from conventional drive systems to alternative drive technologies.

The partnership between Daimler Truck and Manz forms an essential cornerstone of our battery strategy. We aim to be the innovation leader in the commercial vehicle industry. To do so, it is fundamental to have battery cells that meet the extremely specific requirements in trucks and buses. The prerequisite for this is the very close integration of product development and the development of production processes. Together with Manz, we will shape this requirement - our pilot line for the production of battery cells at the Mercedes-Benz plant Mannheim is a key step in this direction. —Dr. Andreas Gorbach, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Mercedes-Benz plant Mannheim is the competence center for battery technologies and high-voltage systems at Daimler Truck. Mannheim already supplies the Mercedes-Benz plant Wörth with battery packs for series production of the all-electric eActros.

In the InnoLab Battery in Mannheim, development and production areas work closely together to generate innovative market solutions for trucks and buses. In the future, the company’s own lithium-ion battery cells will be developed here, produced on a pilot line and assembled into complete battery systems. More than 60 new machines and systems will be set up in the coming months in the approximately 10,000 square meter InnoLab. By the end of 2024, the research findings will be incorporated into the development of Daimler Truck’s battery-electric product platform.

The InnoLab Battery thus lays the foundation for the future competence of proprietary battery technology within Daimler Truck and generates knowledge for the production of lithium-ion battery cells and their commercial vehicle-specific application. The findings from this lab will also form the basis for future decisions regarding the manufacturing depth for own battery systems.