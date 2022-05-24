Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
EIA: US retail diesel prices increase to >$6 per gallon in the Northeast; nearly equal to California
SAKOR provides new dyno to Nexteer for testing EV motors and inverters

Nidec to build e-axle flagship factory in Pinghu, China; 1M units per year

24 May 2022

Nidec Corporation will build a flagship factory to produce its E-Axle traction motor system in the city of Pinghu, Zhejiang Province in China. The new factory to be built will be Nidec’s fifth traction motor-related production site, and the fourth E-Axle assembly plant, in China. Construction is planned to start in October 2022, and production is planned to start in October 2023.

As Nidec’s “flagship factory” for its E-Axle business, not only will the facility assemble and produce E-Axle units, but it will also operate as an EV-dedicated plant that consolidates the Nidec Group’s component businesses (e.g., inverters and gears), with a maximum annual production capacity of one million units.

Img002

Rendering of the plant

As Nidec aims to achieve its 2030 sales target of ¥10 trillion (US$78 billion), its automotive business, the traction motor business in particular, plays a pivotal role.

Nidec has so far sold more than 370,000 units of E-Axle, the traction motor system that Nidec started producing in April 2019. In addition, based on the forecast that the fiscal year of 2025 will be the critical turning point to see a surge in the demand for traction motors, Nidec plans to sell 3.6 million units of E-Axle with a planned production capacity of 7 million units for the same fiscal year.

Posted on 24 May 2022 in China, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Motors, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)