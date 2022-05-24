Polestar forms partnership with StoreDot with a strategic investment to explore using extreme fast charging technologies for future models

StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging technologies for electric vehicles, has entered a strategic partnership with Polestar, following an investment from the all-electric premium performance brand.

As part of this new partnership and investment agreement, Polestar will investigate utilizing StoreDot’s extreme fast charging silicon-dominant batteries for future Polestar cars. StoreDot is on track to begin mass producing its ‘100in5’ technology as early as 2024, achieving 100 miles of range in just five minutes of charging.

Charging and range anxiety are common concerns holding owners of combustion engine cars back from making the switch to EVs. StoreDot’s advanced battery technology potentially provides real solutions to these obstacles. If our current pilot projects with StoreDot are successful, we could see these solutions being implemented in Polestar cars by 2026. —Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

The new funding comes as part of StoreDot’s Series D investment round. Polestar is joining the company’s global investors and partners, including Daimler, BP, VinFast, Volvo, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK and EVE Energy.

StoreDot is currently working with several global automotive manufacturers to power next-generation electric vehicles. It is shipping advanced ‘100in5’ cells for them to undertake real-world testing.