Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Georgia Tech named winner of DOE/GM/Mathworks EcoCAR Mobility Challenge
EIA: US retail diesel prices increase to >$6 per gallon in the Northeast; nearly equal to California

Polestar forms partnership with StoreDot with a strategic investment to explore using extreme fast charging technologies for future models

24 May 2022

StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging technologies for electric vehicles, has entered a strategic partnership with Polestar, following an investment from the all-electric premium performance brand.

As part of this new partnership and investment agreement, Polestar will investigate utilizing StoreDot’s extreme fast charging silicon-dominant batteries for future Polestar cars. StoreDot is on track to begin mass producing its ‘100in5’ technology as early as 2024, achieving 100 miles of range in just five minutes of charging.

Charging and range anxiety are common concerns holding owners of combustion engine cars back from making the switch to EVs. StoreDot’s advanced battery technology potentially provides real solutions to these obstacles. If our current pilot projects with StoreDot are successful, we could see these solutions being implemented in Polestar cars by 2026.

—Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

The new funding comes as part of StoreDot’s Series D investment round. Polestar is joining the company’s global investors and partners, including Daimler, BP, VinFast, Volvo, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK and EVE Energy.

StoreDot is currently working with several global automotive manufacturers to power next-generation electric vehicles. It is shipping advanced ‘100in5’ cells for them to undertake real-world testing.

Posted on 24 May 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)