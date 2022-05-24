SAKOR provides new dyno to Nexteer for testing EV motors and inverters

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Nidec to build e-axle flagship factory in Pinghu, China; 1M units per year
24 May 2022

SAKOR Technologies recently provided Nexteer Automotive with a dynamometer test system designed to test high-speed motors and inverters in hybrid and electric vehicle designs. Nexteer, a multibillion-dollar global steering and driveline business, will use the dynamometer system to test its new line of complete electric vehicle propulsion systems.

The system will feature a 164 kW AccuDyne four quadrant AC dynamometer to provide the required torque and maximum speed of 12,000 revolutions per minute (rpm). The test system also includes a 175 kW, ±500 Vdc, 500 amp battery simulator.

The system can be easily upgraded at a later date to support higher speeds and greater power densities if future designs require it.

The dynamometer and other subsystems are configured for electric vehicle motor testing and the entire system will be automated by SAKOR’s DynoLAB test automation controller, a powerful system that enables test engineers and/or technicians to design and implement complex test procedures without the need to learn a programming language. Operators can quickly configure and run tests using the menu-driven interface.

The dynamometer is capable of full bi-directional braking or driving of the device under test. It can also provide full rated torque at stall (zero speed). The dynamometer features regenerative, non-resistive, power absorption, with 360 N·m constant torque from stall to 4,356 rpm. It offers a constant power of 164 kW from 4,356 to 12,000 rpm (continuous duty).

This new system will be extremely useful for performing design validation, as well as determining performance, and durability characteristics of various motor and inverter designs. It will contribute to understanding of how to design hybrid and electric vehicle drive trains that maximize efficiency and power density while making the best use of limited physical space.

—Randal Beattie, president of SAKOR

