EMT of Madrid orders 90 more Irizar electric buses

Madrid’s Municipal Transport Company (Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid - EMT) has awarded another order to Irizar e-mobility, this time consisting of 90 buses. This latest order means that EMT Madrid will now have a total of 175 zero-emissions Irizar buses in its fleet.

The zero-emissions Irizar vehicles will have latest generation batteries with more than 430 kWh of energy. The traction unit of the vehicles will be a central 206 kW motor.

The buses can be charged using an inverted pantograph or by slow-charging in-depot.





The latest EMT order is the largest order of electric buses awarded to Irizar e-mobility up to now; it is also the largest tender for electric buses by EMT of Madrid to date.

Testing was done by EMT Madrid to measure the range and efficiency requirements to award the tender. Irizar e-mobility got record results in the test, easily exceeding more than 350 km.