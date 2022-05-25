Purem by Eberspaecher introduces efficient exhaust technology for hydrogen engines

Purem by Eberspaecher is introducing efficient exhaust technology for hydrogen engines. At the Hannover Messe, the company will be presenting its H 2 -ICE exhaust system for the first time.





The H 2 -ICE exhaust system for hydrogen engines from Purem by Eberspaecher.

Hydrogen engines have potential as a drive type with CO 2 -neutral fuel, especially for heavy-load transport and in off-highway vehicles. The H 2 -ICE exhaust system ensures that the exhaust system will function properly, taking into account the specific requirements of this fuel. This is because even in hydrogen engines, exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxide and small amounts of particles and unburned hydrocarbons are produced from the engine oil pathway. In addition, the metered addition of the urea-water solution can cause particles to form.

The applied technology is based on the well-established expertise of Purem by Eberspaecher in the development and production of exhaust-emission conversion systems for applications with fossil fuels. These systems are now being adapted to the CO 2 -neutral fuel. Among other things, SCR technologies with urea-water solution are used as reducing agents for optimum nitrogen oxide conversion. The system is modular and can therefore be specifically adapted to the needs of individual customers and applications.

The exhaust system for the Purem by Eberspaecher hydrogen engine is just one of the Eberspaecher Group’s group-wide hydrogen activities. By adding fuel cell solutions to its product portfolio, Eberspaecher is pursuing the goal of shaping the clean and quiet mobility of the future. At its trade fair booth, Eberspaecher will also be presenting new components for use in stationary or industrial applications. These include air compressors from Eberspaecher Vairex, as well as exhaust technology systems in fuel cell applications.

Purem by Eberspaecher is a subsidiary of the Esslingen-based Eberspaecher Group. To achieve clean and quiet mobility, around 7,000 employees develop and produce exhaust and acoustic systems for passenger cars, CVs, and off-road vehicles. Its customer base includes the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers. In 2020, the area within the group of companies generated revenue of around €4.4 billion.