ZF and Mercedes-Benz Trucks showcase eWorX Power Take-Off for electric trucks

ZF has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz Trucks to equip its electric trucks with eWorX, ZF’s electrified Power Take-Off (PTO) system. The eWorX all-in-one solution offers vehicle body manufacturers a known mechanical interface to drive work equipment.





ZF’s eWorX system features a control unit, power electronics and electric motor with optional hydraulic pump.

The two companies are also closely collaborating with Palfinger, a leading producer of crane and lifting solutions, to equip a Mercedes-Benz eActros demonstration truck with a skip loader. Additionally, ZF has applied eWorX to an eActros equipped with a hook loader from Meiller, a global leader in tipping trailers, hook lifts and skip handlers.





Both demonstration vehicles will be unveiled at Munich’s IFAT 2022 global trade fair on 30 May.

ZF eWorX is a modular, standardized and intelligent system that combines all the functions required for the electrification of on-board equipment in a single compact unit. A step in the electric transformation of commercial vehicles, ZF’s eWorX delivers zero local emissions and significantly reduces noise levels which facilitates easier operation in cities and residential areas.

The eWorX system installed in the demonstration vehicles features an electric motor with nominal power of 50 kW, an inverter and a control unit with application-specific software as well as a cooling system and a hydraulic pump.





eWorX acts as a gateway between the vehicle and its on-board equipment, with seamless communication via a connection to the vehicle’s CAN bus. The system operates independently from the driving system and so can be used with electric axle drives and central drives.

The traction battery of the eActros provides electrical energy to the ZF eWorX system. With this, the eWorX electric motor in turn drives the hydraulic pump for the tipper. A mechanical connection to the traction motor is therefore not required.