Hydrogen Opposed Piston Engine Working Group formed

Several organizations, encompassing companies, research labs, and academia, have formed the Hydrogen Opposed Piston Engine Working Group. The Working Group consists of members undertaking research and development in the field of hydrogen combustion in an opposed-piston engine.

An opposed piston engine with hydrogen combustion could well provide the best-known thermal efficiency from a reciprocating engine, with the potential to match the in-vehicle efficiency of a hydrogen fuel cell. If so, it is a valuable potential option for long haul transit in our quest for sustainable transportation. —James Turner, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Clean Combustion Research Center, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

The newly formed organization will host a series of meetings of its members to exchange research results, insights, and ideas.

The direct injection two-stroke engine could be a very promising and interesting option for hydrogen combustion to achieve zero NO x because of its advantages of high-power density and inherent much lower NO x emissions. These two-stroke advantages are even more significant with an opposed-piston engine thanks to its higher power density and efficiency. —Pierre Duret of DI2S Consulting & Training and former director Powertrain and Sustainable Mobility, IFP School (France)

In a recently published whitepaper on hydrogen opposed-piston engines (H 2 -OPE), opposed-piston engine maker Achates Power explained that since there are no carbon molecules in hydrogen fuel, neither unburned hydrocarbons nor particulate matter is a concern for emission control from a hydrogen combustion engine. The only criteria emission of concern is NO x .

If hydrogen combustion is sufficiently lean—i.e., with an air/fuel equivalence ratio (lambda) λ ≥ 2.23—very low levels of NO x are created. A reciprocating engine, operating sufficiently lean, will produce very little NO x and may be able to meet ultralow NO x tailpipe requirements without an aftertreatment system. Papers from BMW and Hydrogen Energy Research Lab show that sufficiently lean hydrogen combustion in properly designed combustion chamber results in close to zero NO x . Compared with conventional hydrogen ICE, the opposed-piston engine has a significant advantage for low NO x hydrogen combustion.

Hydrogen fuel cells must operate at higher than ambient air pressure to operate efficiently; however, the air compressors used to pressurize the fuel cell system consume significant parasitic energy, particularly at high load. A study of a 2017 Toyota Mirai fuel cell by Argonne National Laboratory found fuel cell stack efficiency below 50% and fuel cell system efficiency dropping below 40% at high loads. The sharp drop in system efficiency is due to parasitic losses to the air compressor and other system accessories.

According to Achates, a heavy-duty opposed-piston diesel engine (configured for ultralow NO x ) has peak thermal efficiency of just below 50%, centered around high load areas of the operating map, with broad areas of high efficiency (>45% brake thermal efficiency). Achates Power expects close to the same level of thermal efficiency with hydrogen as a fuel.

According to Achates Power, the two main technical challenges for H 2 -OPE are fuel injection and ignition source.

Fuel Injection. OP engines utilize direct injection after ports closure to avoid the risk of fuel short circuiting out the exhaust. High pressure injectors for hydrogen are challenging because the small molecule size of the gas lends itself to leakage, but direct injection enables high compression ratios for improved efficiency and increased power and torque. Direct injection also avoids the risk of backfire. Several companies are developing hydrogen high pressure injectors, including Bosch and Westport Fuel Systems.

Ignition Source. Hydrogen has high resistance to autoignition, making it unsuitable for compression ignition. A spark plug, or other ignition source, is generally required. Achates Power prefers compression ignition in its OP engines because it enables combustion in the middle of the combustion chamber for clean, efficient combustion and minimal heat loss. The addition of a spark plug is a new design element. Fortunately, the OP engine has room for multiple spark plugs around the cylinder circumference. Coupled with the fast flame speed of hydrogen combustion, stable and robust combustion can be expected from spark ignition in an OP engine.

The founding members of the Hydrogen Opposed Piston Engine Working Group include: