Canada’s BC Transit to buy ten 40' Proterra electric buses and megawatt-scale fleet charger

BC Transit in British Columbia, Canada has approved a $20-million contract to purchase ten 40-foot Proterra ZX5 electric transit buses and one Proterra Energy megawatt-scale EV fleet charger as part of the agency’s transition to a fully electric bus fleet. The contract includes the option for BC Transit to acquire additional electric transit buses and EV chargers from Proterra as the agency seeks to replace 500 buses with electric vehicles over the next decade.

Proterra was selected by BC Transit through a competitive process for the electrification program, which included bids from other transit vehicle manufacturers. BC Transit’s initial ten Proterra ZX5 electric buses, which will be equipped with 675 kWh of onboard energy, are slated to be delivered in 2023.

With more than 850 electric transit vehicles on the road today, Proterra’s EV technology has been proven over 25 million service miles driven across North America. Proterra’s electric transit buses are equipped with the company’s Proterra Powered battery technology systems that have been chosen by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify heavy-duty vehicles and equipment.

Proterra Transit electric buses save approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus. The company’s fleet of zero-emission, electric transit buses have displaced more than 140 million pounds of CO 2 tailpipe emissions.

In addition to the company’s Proterra Transit and Proterra Powered business units, Proterra Energy offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.