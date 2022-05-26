Sysco Corporation intends to purchase up to 800 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 trucks

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) a leading US foodservice distribution company, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to deliver up to nearly 800 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors by 2026. The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco’s Riverside, California site later this year.





Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries.

With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. Sysco aims to power more of its tractor fleet with alternative fuels, and the deployment of Freightliner eCascadias along with refrigerated trailers will play a significant role in achieving its goal to electrify 35% of its US fleet by 2030.

After well over one million-miles (1.6 million kilometers) of testing in daily customer operations, Daimler Truck and its US Freightliner brand recently announced the series-production of the eCascadia. (Earlier post.) Built on the best-selling heavy-duty truck platform in North America, the new battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia provides customers with a zero-emission version of the industry-leading Cascadia.