ENC (ElDorado National) Axess Battery Electric Bus passes Altoona BRTC testing

ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, announced that its Axess Battery Electric Bus (BEB) successfully passed testing conducted by the Altoona Bus Research and Testing Center (BRTC). The extensive testing looked at maintainability, reliability, safety, brake performance, structural integrity and durability, fuel/energy economy, noise, and emissions.





The Axess BEB test results make it available for government rebates, alternative energy rebates and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funded procurement programs including the Low or No Emission competitive program that is open through 31 May, providing funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

ENC has three fuel types and two different models that qualify for this funding: Axess BEB (battery electric), Axess-FC (hydrogen fuel cell) and the E-Z Rider II and Axess have CNG (compressed natural gas) options.

The Axess BEB is available in three lengths: 32', 35' and 40'. The Axess-FC comes in a 40' length, while the E-Z Rider II with the CNG fuel type is available in a 30' and 32' length and the Axess CNG fueled bus is available in 35' and 40' lengths.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the BRTC testing,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager, ENC. “With our partners, we have developed a true zero-emission transportation vehicle that delivers superior performance, making it the perfect climate neutral mobility solution for transit, airport, university and other high demand applications.”

The only EV bus in the industry that features a zero-corrosion, 100% 304-grade stainless steel body structure/composite exterior, the Axess BEB offers multiple configurations for passenger seating and wheelchair accommodations to meet the exacting needs of its customers.

Altoona BRTC Testing. The BRTC has extensive experience in testing full-size, heavy-duty transit buses, mid-size buses with commercial chassis, and modified minivans, including those using a range of fuels, and is currently equipped to test low- and zero-emission buses.

Buses are tested for maintainability (includes accessibility), reliability, safety (includes brake performance), performance, structural integrity and durability, fuel/energy economy, noise (interior and exterior) and emissions.

The data from all the tests are compiled into a test report that is made available to the manufacturer to provide information during the procurement process.