Lilium and Livent to collaborate on R&D for high-performance Li-metal batteries

Lilium N.V, developer of the ll-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) Lilium Jet, and Livent Corporation, a producer of lithium products for the battery cell industry, will collaborate on the advancement of lithium-metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells.

Lilium said that collaborating with Livent, a pioneer in lithium technology innovation and a global leader in lithium production for nearly eighty years, is an important step towards securing Lilium’s future access to the high-performance battery cell technology that will power Lilium’s jets.

Livent supplies lithium to many of the world’s premier electric vehicle brands and battery makers. As a fully integrated lithium producer, Livent uses its differentiated technology processes to both source raw lithium and manufacture a range of specialty lithium products.

Livent has one of the broadest lithium product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.