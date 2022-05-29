Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FEV study highlights aluminum mass reduction dynamics in battery-electric vehicles
Airbus opening UK Zero Emission Development Center for hydrogen technologies

Holcim orders 10 Hyliion Hypertruck ERX Class 8 trucks

29 May 2022

Hyliion Holdings Corp. announced that building solutions company Holcim US has ordered 10 units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX production slots. The trucks will replace existing diesel fuel vehicles supporting cement and concrete operations in Texas and Oklahoma, as well as for the transport of roofing materials.

DSC5041_(1)

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. Each Hyliion electric vehicle is estimated to reduce well-to-wheel greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 89% when using renewable natural gas (RNG).

Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to facilitate major change in commercial trucking, a notoriously large contributor of greenhouse gas emissions, and we intend to achieve that with the Hypertruck ERX—a solution that supports the environmental goals of sustainability-minded fleets without sacrificing their business needs.

—Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion

Hyliion’s electrified powertrain solutions are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks.

Posted on 29 May 2022 in Biomethane / RNG, Heavy-duty, Hybrids | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)