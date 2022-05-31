Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul with 500 km range to enter production in 2024

Following the market launch of the eActros for heavy-duty distribution transport in 2021, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is systematically pressing ahead with the introduction of additional battery-electric models for this and coming years. For the important long-haul segment, the eActros LongHaul, with a range of around 500 kilometers (311 miles) on one battery charge, is scheduled to be ready for series production in 2024. The eActros LongHaul will also enable high-performance megawatt charging.

The first prototypes of the 40-ton truck are already undergoing internal tests and Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ engineers are planning to start trials of the e-truck on public roads this year.





Mercedes-Benz Trucks is also preparing additional variants of the eActros—specifically of the eActros 300 and the eActros 400—and, as early as July, the eEconic for municipal use is scheduled to roll off the production line at the Wörth plant as the second all-electric series production vehicle. The goal of Mercedes-Benz Trucks is to increase the share of locally CO 2 -neutral new vehicles in Europe to more than 50% by 2030.

In order to introduce truck customers from all over Europe to e-mobility, the manufacturer is organizing an event lasting several weeks around the Wörth site starting in early June. Experts from Mercedes-Benz Trucks will inform a total of some 1,000 participants on the central aspects of e-mobility, from infrastructure and services to electric models. In addition, customers will have the opportunity to drive the eActros 300 on demanding routes and with realistic payloads.

In depot charging, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is working together with Siemens Smart Infrastructure, ENGIE and EVBox Group. In terms of public charging for long-distance transport, Daimler Truck, TRATON GROUP and the Volvo Group have signed a binding agreement to establish a joint venture. This will provide for the development and operation of a public, high-performance charging network for battery-electric heavy-duty long-haul trucks and coaches in Europe. The charging network of these three parties will be available to fleet operators in Europe regardless of brand.

The goal of the High-Performance Charging in Long-Haul Truck Transport (HoLa) project, with the participation of Daimler Truck and under the aegis of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), is to plan, erect and operate a select high-performance charging infrastructure for battery-electric long-haul truck transport. Two high-performance charging points with the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) are to be erected at each of four locations in Germany and tested in real-world applications. Various other consortium partners from industry and research are involved in the project.