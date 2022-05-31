RVK orders up to 100 more hydrogen buses for Cologne

Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK), the public transport operator for Cologne, Germany, has ordered up to 100 hydrogen-powered fuel cell hybrid buses in the first phase of a procurement. This order was enabled by the recently announced funding from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV). RVK already has the largest fleet of hydrogen Fuel Cell EV buses in Europe, with 52 units of varying types.

The result of a Europe-wide tender for hydrogen-powered buses, RVK ordered up to 40 buses (20 guaranteed and 20 optional) from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. and up to 60 (20 guaranteed and 40 optional) buses from WrightBus.





The Wrightbus Kite Hydroliner single deck buses will be the first integral left-hand drive vehicles that Wrightbus has made and exported since green entrepreneur Jo Bamford bought the firm out of administration in 2019.

The first Wrightbus vehicles will be delivered to RVK in 2023, with the remainder due in 2024.

Through the funding from the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport and the rapid tender, we are making great steps closer to our goal of zero emissions. We are looking forward to the early delivery of the Solaris buses and to gain new experience with Wrightbus as another manufacturer—this is of great importance when converting our fleet. —Dr. Marcel Frank, Managing Director of RVK

The buses are funded by the BMDV within the framework of the BMDV’s Bus/Rail Funding Directive. The funding guideline is coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by the Jülich Project Management Agency (PtJ).