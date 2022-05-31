Stellantis and Toyota Europe expand partnership with new large-size commercial van including electric version

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Stellantis N.V. and Toyota Motor Europe N.V. (TME) announced the expansion of their existing partnership with an agreement for a new large-size commercial van, including a battery electric version. The new vehicle marks the third body type under the agreement, completing a full LCV line-up, with compact-, mid- and now also a large-size LCV.

Stellantis will supply TME with the new large-size commercial van for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand. The new vehicle will be produced at Stellantis’ plants in Gliwice, Poland and Atessa, Italy. Planned for mid-2024, the new large-size commercial van marks TME’s first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle segment.

With this third successful engagement, Stellantis is further demonstrating its expertise in the commercial vehicle segment and in developing battery electric technology built to support a full range of needs. This agreement strengthens our leadership in the EU30 for LCVs and low emission vehicles and moves us a step closer to realizing our Dare Forward 2030 goal of becoming the undisputed global light commercial vehicle leader, in terms of technology, manufacturing, market share and profitability.

—Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO

Stellantis and TME’s collaboration started in 2012 with the Toyota’s mid-size LCV produced at Stellantis’ Hordain plant in France, followed in 2019 by a competitive and appealing addition to the compact-size LCV segment, produced at Stellantis’ plant in Vigo, Spain.

The large-size LCV announcement deepens the collaboration enabling Toyota to complete a full LCV line-up in Europe, while allowing both companies to benefit from development and production cost optimisation.

Posted on 31 May 2022 in Electric (Battery), Europe, Vehicle Manufacturers

