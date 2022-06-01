fka leading new consortium on LiDAR specification and testing

LiDAR technology (Light Detection and Ranging) offers high potential for machine perception in automated driving and currently available comfort- and safety features due to its precise distance sensing and three-dimensional point cloud image generation. A growing number of new and established sensor manufacturers have thus been working on LiDAR sensors for automotive applications.

This broad field of providers combined with the maturing of different technological approaches, leads to a wide variety of available sensor types and models based on the LiDAR principle. All of these sensors are referred to as “LiDAR”. However, the differences in the measurement principles, technology and components make the comparison of the specifications and performance difficult.

Each sensor manufacturer promises high quality solutions and sensor output, mostly based on their own testing procedures and their resulting specifications. Currently, there is no commonly accepted test framework for these sensors to determine the performance of automotive LiDAR sensors under different conditions and for dedicated applications.

A defined specification and testing procedure for LiDAR sensors is urgently needed to advance perception capabilities of automated and safety enhancing driving functions further.

Based on these market needs, the innovative Aachen-based engineering service provider fka has turned to a wide range of dedicated partners to form a consortium with the goal to define how to describe commonly and to test LiDAR sensors in a way which reflects the relevance of the LIDAR for Automotive applications.

With the framework, fka and its partners will provide common sensor characterization guidelines as well as a common and application-relevant evaluation/testing framework.

The framework for the specification and testing of automotive LiDAR sensors will provide a trusted basis for OEMs to create “Request for Quotation” (RfQ) and bring the right products to the market, as well as a clear market overview and segmentation of LiDAR sensors.

Furthermore, the framework will make LiDAR sensors comparable with other technologies and create a better—as well as objective—understanding of automotive LiDAR sensors for consumer groups and other stakeholders.

fka and its partners have motivated Deutsche Institut für Normung e.V. (DIN) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) to adopt the developed definitions and tests into a DIN SAE Spec, which will be published at the end of the activities.

The partners of the LiDAR Sensor Specification- and Test-Framework are fka GmbH, ADAS Management Consulting, Daimler Truck, Ford, MicroVision, Innoviz, Luminar and the European project Hi-Drive.