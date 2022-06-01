Lexus reveals 2023 Lexus RX; four redesigned powertrains, three electrified

Lexus revealed the all-new fifth-generation RX with a variety of electrified powertrains. The 2023 Lexus RX, the Lexus core model, is completely redesigned from the wheels to the roof rails, featuring a new global platform, two all-new grades, available Digital Key, Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Lexus Interface Multimedia System.





GA-K platform. RX’s new GA-K platform offers a low center of gravity and optimal weight distribution. The all-new RX is up to 198 pounds lighter than the outgoing generation, as a result of material optimization in the main framework components of the chassis and new global platform. Furthermore, by reducing weight and increasing rigidity, the key Lexus Driving Signature touches, ride comfort and quietness, become more refined.

The new RX rides on a 2.36-inch longer wheelbase with a 2.36-inch shorter rear overhang, keeping the overall length of the vehicle the same as the previous generation. The rear section of the platform features an all-new multi-link suspension design, attached to a rigid high-torsion rear body frame that facilitates more consistent suspension input/travel during acceleration, deceleration and steering moments.

The GA-K platform also increases the front/rear couple distance, resulting in more legroom for rear passengers. RX guests will also enjoy increased cargo space and a lowered back door trim to decrease loading height.

Powertrains. The all-new RX will be offered in four new powertrain options including a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) model.

The RX 350 (FWD/AWD) offers a responsive 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine for torque-filled, dynamic driving performance.

The RX 350h (AWD) fourth-generation large-capacity fuel-efficient hybrid system features a front unit that integrates a high-torque 2.5L inline-4 engine.

The RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid vehicle details for the US market will be shared at a later time.

The RX 500h F SPORT Performance introduces a new hybrid electric system for the Lexus brand with a front unit that integrates a high-torque 2.4-liter turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission, inverter and an electric motor, with an eAxle rear unit that integrates a high output electric motor, inverter and reduction gearbox.

The RX 500h F SPORT Performance configuration allows the electric motor to provide low-end torque that helps to provide improved performance and quick acceleration. The turbocharged engine produces high torque throughout its entire rev range, delivering powerful acceleration even at higher speeds.





RX 500h F SPORT Performance

The Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance utilizes the DIRECT4 drivetrain, our advanced methodology for controlling our highest technology all-wheel drive systems. DIRECT4 AWD supplies optimal power to the eAxles to provide maximum grip, traction and acceleration in all situations.

For 2023, the all-new Lexus RX includes Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which provides additional features offered with the available driver monitor system, including: Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Intersection Support and a new feature of Motorcycle Detection; All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with new Curve Speed Management (DRCC); Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA); and Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS). Available Advanced Park expands support for parallel parking. In addition to conventional back-up parking, forward-facing parking is now supported, enabling forward-facing/back-up exit.

The 2023 RX is expected to go on sale at the end of 2022.