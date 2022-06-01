Toyota Combines ‘Autonomous’ with ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ in Sienna Autono-MaaS

Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) announced that its Michigan-based production development teams have been modifying Indiana-produced 2022 Sienna minivans, adding a vehicle control interface, to create a new vehicle platform compatible with third-party autonomous driving kits and sensors (“Autono”) for use in Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) applications.

The resulting vehicle is called the Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS, or S-AM. The company started delivery of the completed FMVSS-compliant vehicles to customers Aurora Innovation and May Mobility from the fall of 2021. Demonstrations of the vehicle by these customers of various autonomous mobility services are already in progress.