TTTech Auto and ZettaScale Technology partner to advance flexible and reliable software-defined vehicle development

TTTech Auto and ZettaScale Technology are partnering to provide advanced communication technologies for software-defined vehicles. The upcoming software solution will enable flexible and safe application development. It will serve as a foundation to enable the extension of the vehicle life cycle via after-sales application updates.

The partnership includes an investment by TTTech Auto in ZettaScale Technology as part of TTTech Auto’s growth strategy after its funding round earlier this year. The investment is subject to regulatory approval.

The initial product of this collaboration will be the first European implementation of a Data Distribution Service (OMG DDS) that is safety-certified under ISO 26262 for use in series cars. The MotionWise Cyclone DDS network protocol will ensure safe and quality-guaranteed communication in real-time within the entire vehicle.

To achieve this, both partners will combine ZettaScale’s open-source Cyclone DDS with TTTech Auto's Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and safe real-time software expertise. With DDS already widely used by open-source developer communities, such as for the ROS2 robotics operating system, MotionWise Cyclone DDS will be able to attract new talent to help car manufacturers develop safe and resilient in-vehicle communication.

System-wide safety is one of the biggest challenges for highly automated driving. MotionWise Cyclone DDS will help car manufacturers to reduce time-to-value while guaranteeing the overall system safety and providing excellent UX, flexibility, security and end-to-end vehicle properties. Together with ZettaScale, we will develop the next industry standard for safety and reliability in the rapidly evolving field of autonomous driving. Standards and open-source technology are the cornerstones of safety and performance. —Friedhelm Pickhard, Chief Growth Officer of TTTech Auto

MotionWise Cyclone DDS will address the industry’s need for flexibility in the early stages of development and accelerated time to market. Software development environments often differ from production environments. MotionWise Cyclone DDS, combined with the safe vehicle software platform MotionWise from TTTech Auto, will help bridge this gap in the production chain. The products will ensure a seamless software development environment for both the pre-development and production phases.

In this way, MotionWise Cyclone DDS’ mature technology lays the foundation for flexible application development, improved end-to-end vehicle behavior and robust vehicle networking in modern E/E architectures. In addition, MotionWise Cyclone DDS allows interoperability with established and standardized software stacks such as Robot Operating System (ROS) and Adaptive AUTOSAR.

In TTTech Auto, we found the ideal partner to develop Cyclone DDS for the automotive market. Thanks to the vivid open-source community, Cyclone DDS’ real-time abilities and TTTech Auto’s safety expertise, we will create a product that will truly stand out in the market. We aim to expand the capabilities of software-defined vehicles by improving V2X communication and bringing edge computing support through the cutting-edge communication protocol Zenoh. —,Angelo Corsaro, CEO of ZettaScale Technology